Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Philip Scales purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,305.46).

LON VNH traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 305 ($3.98). 70,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.21. VietNam Holding Limited has a one year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a market capitalization of £90.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

Get VietNam alerts:

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.