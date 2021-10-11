Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Philip Scales purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,305.46).
LON VNH traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 305 ($3.98). 70,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.21. VietNam Holding Limited has a one year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a market capitalization of £90.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.
About VietNam
