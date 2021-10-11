Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 5,481 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $77,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

AEHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.