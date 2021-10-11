Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 5,481 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $77,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ AEHR opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
