Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Nigel Goldsmith Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($26,946.69).
Instem stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 825 ($10.78). 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,946. The firm has a market cap of £183.07 million and a P/E ratio of 105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.45. Instem plc has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89).
Instem Company Profile
