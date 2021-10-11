Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Nigel Goldsmith Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($26,946.69).

Instem stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 825 ($10.78). 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,946. The firm has a market cap of £183.07 million and a P/E ratio of 105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.45. Instem plc has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

Get Instem alerts:

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.