Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Insula has a market cap of $645,259.99 and approximately $1,962.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insula has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00526718 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.61 or 0.01123714 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.