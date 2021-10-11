Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $8.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $49.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $120.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.