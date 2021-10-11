Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $8.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $49.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $120.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

