Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Up 8.2%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 15,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 990,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

The firm has a market cap of $535.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

