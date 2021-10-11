International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of IP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,641. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.