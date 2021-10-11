Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IKTSY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

IKTSY opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.4645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

