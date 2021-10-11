Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,122,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $494,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $39,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

