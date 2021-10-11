Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.