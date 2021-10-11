Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Holdings Raised by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 187,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

BSJM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,926. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.