Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

PSJ traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.72. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $122.09 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

