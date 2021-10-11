Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.47. 723,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

