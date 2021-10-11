Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 8,644.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $55.58.

