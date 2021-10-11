Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

