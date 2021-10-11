Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):

9/27/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/14/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/27/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $290.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $287.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/25/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

8/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$290.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $335.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/18/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.66. The stock had a trading volume of 158,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock worth $199,062,355. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.