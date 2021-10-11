Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $43.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

