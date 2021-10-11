IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $219.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

IPGP traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,763. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.79.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 36.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

