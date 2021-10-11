iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,775 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 205,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

