iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

