iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.8% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $539,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.03. 49,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,062. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

