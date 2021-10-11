iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 321,384 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

