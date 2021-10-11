iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 213,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $74.42 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

