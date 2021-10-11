iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. 1,935,730 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.

