iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,270. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.