iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.36. 428,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,328,582. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.