iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.80

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 92521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FM. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

