iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.25. 264,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

