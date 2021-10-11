iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.79. 7,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,148. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.73 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

