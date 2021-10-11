iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.97

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 33930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

