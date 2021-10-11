ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.96. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

