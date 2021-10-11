ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.93) on Friday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.96.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

