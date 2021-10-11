ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 386.50 ($5.05). 2,560,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,668. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.96.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

