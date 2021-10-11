J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $169.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

