J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) & DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Head to Head Contrast

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J2 Global and DatChat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J2 Global $1.49 billion 4.62 $150.67 million $7.78 18.36 DatChat N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for J2 Global and DatChat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J2 Global 0 2 5 0 2.71 DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A

J2 Global currently has a consensus price target of $134.89, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Given J2 Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe J2 Global is more favorable than DatChat.

Profitability

This table compares J2 Global and DatChat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J2 Global 12.86% 34.04% 11.70% DatChat N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of J2 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of J2 Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

J2 Global beats DatChat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc. is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat Inc. is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc. is based in N.J.

