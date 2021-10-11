Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.07. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.