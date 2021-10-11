Jefferies Financial Group Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $27.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 82,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

