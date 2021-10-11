John D’Angelo Purchases 200,000 Shares of TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider John D’Angelo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

John D’Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, John D’Angelo acquired 40,000 shares of TZ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$4,080.00 ($2,914.29).

TZ Company Profile

TZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It offers smart lockers and cabinet security solutions. The company also provides associated value added services.

