John D’Angelo Purchases 200,000 Shares of TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider John D’Angelo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).
John D’Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, John D’Angelo acquired 40,000 shares of TZ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$4,080.00 ($2,914.29).
