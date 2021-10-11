Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

