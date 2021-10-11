Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,375 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,865,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.45 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67. The company has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

