JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

