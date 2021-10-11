JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.05 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $39,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.