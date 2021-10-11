JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

