JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,801.50 ($36.60) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,961.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,192.79. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

