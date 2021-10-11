JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Nexans stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. Nexans has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $103.62.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

