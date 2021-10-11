JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $33,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in UMB Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.12 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

