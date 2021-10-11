JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 209,001 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $39,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.