JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,623 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.57% of WSFS Financial worth $34,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

