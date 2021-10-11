Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 184,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 62,763 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

