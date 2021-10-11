Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Health Catalyst worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,646. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

